Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,710 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Smartsheet worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 96.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.