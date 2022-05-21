Bank of America Corp DE Sells 316,386 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of CI Financial worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter worth $13,240,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,450,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,574,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth about $7,416,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

CIXX opened at $11.43 on Friday. CI Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

