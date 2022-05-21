Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.24% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $12,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 144,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLCO opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $26.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.