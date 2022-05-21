Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Redfin worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Redfin by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,153 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $65.41.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,655 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

