Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 205,140 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,211 shares of company stock worth $2,099,498 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.