Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,636 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

