Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

Shares of AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.13 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

