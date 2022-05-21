Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $296,921,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,506,000 after buying an additional 226,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.50.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.18.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

