BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BYM opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

