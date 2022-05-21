Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Blink Charging worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of BLNK opened at $14.98 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market cap of $637.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 220.64% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

