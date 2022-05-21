Broadleaf Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,312 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

