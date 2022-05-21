Caligan Partners Lp Acquires 59,700 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 59,700 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 85,000 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $493,850.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,764,705 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $372.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.33. Liquidia Co. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 376,168 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

