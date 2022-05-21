Cannell & Co. Has $101.73 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cannell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $101,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

