CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of CarGurus worth $41,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.