CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stake Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,910,717 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of CEMEX worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CEMEX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 1,176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 559,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

