Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.94 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

