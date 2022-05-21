Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,369,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

