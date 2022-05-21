City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.38% of City worth $41,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in City by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in City by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in City by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in City by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.98. City Holding has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

