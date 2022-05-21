Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells $399,999.60 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $399,999.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLNN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. Clene Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

