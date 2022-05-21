Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Conn’s worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $12.04 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $286.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

