CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.38% of CONSOL Energy worth $42,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 164,026 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,110.00 and a beta of 2.03. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,507.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,142 shares of company stock worth $1,545,791. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

