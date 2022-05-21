Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $389,857.86 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,197.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $509,850.18.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $465,712.38.

DDOG opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,479,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

