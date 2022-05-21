Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.45.

NYSE DECK opened at $255.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

