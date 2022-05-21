Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,743,292 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.48% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $42,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,763 shares of company stock worth $1,164,351 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEVA stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

