Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 39,137 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $44,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

EBS opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

