Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,419 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.05% of National Beverage worth $44,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.12. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

