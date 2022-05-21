Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 19,623 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.84% of AMC Networks worth $41,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

