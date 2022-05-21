Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 503 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of HubSpot worth $42,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in HubSpot by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 40,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $333.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.53 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

