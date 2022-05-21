Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.48% of NextGen Healthcare worth $41,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NXGN stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.53, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.