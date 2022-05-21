Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.05% of Tennant worth $45,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tennant in the first quarter worth $417,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tennant has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $85.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

Tennant Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.