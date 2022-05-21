Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Hexcel worth $41,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of HXL opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

