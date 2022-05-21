Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $43,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

