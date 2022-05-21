Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.64% of Lindsay worth $44,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $122.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

