Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.07% of Republic Bancorp worth $41,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,284,000.

RBCAA stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 29.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBCAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

