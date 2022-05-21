Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.68% of Independence Realty Trust worth $45,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,402,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 667,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,057,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 325,182 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $37,527,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $22.39 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

