Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,015 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.13% of Preferred Bank worth $44,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $988.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

PFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Preferred Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.