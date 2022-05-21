Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Hyatt Hotels worth $45,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.11 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $634,713. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

