Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.57 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of NiSource worth $41,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after purchasing an additional 180,372 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,734,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after buying an additional 906,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,178,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,248,000 after buying an additional 1,308,557 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NI opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

