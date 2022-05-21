Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.81 Million Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.41% of Insteel Industries worth $41,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $110,336.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $610,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.21 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.