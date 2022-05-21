Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.24 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $42,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,472,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 702,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 224.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,597. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.