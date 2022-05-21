Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $42.24 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Zillow Group worth $42,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,472,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 702,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 224.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 892,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,664,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,597. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.39.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
