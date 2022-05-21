Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $43.20 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.21% of Heska worth $43,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day moving average is $145.80. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.83.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

