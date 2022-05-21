Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.36 Million Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.46% of TriState Capital worth $45,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $965.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

