Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.73 Million Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.45% of Heartland Express worth $45,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,913,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,901,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,902,000 after purchasing an additional 191,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 394,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $13.60 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

