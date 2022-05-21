Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.77 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $45,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

