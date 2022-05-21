Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Flowserve worth $44,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 759,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 91.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after purchasing an additional 529,251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowserve by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Flowserve by 187.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $30.13 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

