Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Stericycle worth $45,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stericycle by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SRCL. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

SRCL stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

