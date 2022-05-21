Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of National Grid worth $41,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec lowered National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

