Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Dell Technologies worth $44,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of DELL opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

