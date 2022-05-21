Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.83% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $42,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,085.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

