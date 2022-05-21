Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.80% of RadNet worth $44,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

